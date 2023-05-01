Neskutočné!
Terrifying scenes at the end of the race as Ocon comes to pit while there are media personnel in his way 😳 pic.twitter.com/acL7GfXvuj— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 30, 2023
dnes 10:30 Baku - Nechýbalo málo a tragédia mohla byť na svete! V nájazde do posledného kola si Esteban Ocon potreboval vymeniť pneumatiky, no takmer sa mu do cesty hodila kopa fotografov a novinárov. Ešteže, išiel Ocon "iba" 80 km/hod.
